TikTok star Chase Hudson responds to rumours he’s back with Charli D’Amelio

Chase Hudson has responded to rumours that he’s back with his ex Charli D’Amelio.

The TikTok stars dated for a few months before announcing their split in April last year, but the pair have recently sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The social media stars have been posting TikTok videos together, and Charli has even appeared in the music video for Chase’s song ‘American Sweetheart’.

Opening up about his relationship with Charli now, the 18-year-old insisted they are just friends.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the musician said: “We just kind of have been able to maturely make a decision that we are friends and stay strong.”

“We’re there for each other and connect on a very deep level. We have a great friendship going on.”

Chase, who is better known as Lil Huddy, admitted he found last year’s lockdown especially tough because he was going through the breakup with Charli.

He recalled: “Right in the beginning of quarantine, when we all got locked up, it was just a really sh**ty time for me. I had just gotten out of a relationship and I was not allowed to leave my house, so I felt very alone during this time.”

“Me and the person that I had split with… we just decided to be friends. It was really hard for the two of us during quarantine, and just me by myself in my room 24/7.”

Sharing the news of their breakup at the time via her Instagram Stories, Charli wrote in a statement: “Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together.”

“It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!”

“I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best.”

Meanwhile Chase shared: “Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together.”

“Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be best friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

“We are sorry it’s taken this long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first. It has been incredibly hard for both of us so please respect our privacy as we both start this new chapter.”