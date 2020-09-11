TikTok star Charli D’Amelio reveals she’s struggling with an eating disorder

The 16-year-old has opened up about her battle in the hopes of helping others

Charli D’Amelio has revealed she’s been privately struggling with an eating disorder.

The TikTok star opened up about her battle in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram Story, and said she hopes to inspire others to seek help.

She wrote: “I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders.”

“It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world.”

“I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately i hope that by sharing this I can help someone else. I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors,” Charli continued.

The 16-year-old went on to apologise to those she “unintentionally” hurt by including the song ‘Prom Queen’ by Beach Bunny in a now-deleted TikTok.

The song caused controversy last year, as many believe it “glamourises” eating disorders with lyrics like “Shut up, count your calories” and “Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body.”

Charli explained she created the video without realising the “lyrics could have triggered” some of her fans, and said, “I deeply and truly apologize and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm.”

“For anyone struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up and get help if you need it,” she said, sharing a link to the National Eating Disorders Association’s website.

“I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.