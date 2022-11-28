TikTok star Anthony Reeves confirms his split from Avani Gregg as he shuts down cheating rumours

TikTok stars Anthony Reeves and Avani Gregg have split after three years together.

The notoriously private couple, who have over 53.4million followers between them, went public with their relationship in April 2020 after months of speculation.

Last week, a video of Anthony kissing another girl in a nightclub went viral, sparking speculation he had cheated on Avani.

But the 21-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down the rumours, insisting he and Avani broke up days before the kiss.

He tweeted: “We broke up officially the 19th. Josh invited me out to Canada the 22nd. I didn’t cheat. i’m not a cheater.”

A few hours later, Avani took to TikTok to share a video of herself wiping away tears.

Fans rushed to the comment section to show their support for the 20-year-old, with one writing: “YOU DESERVE BETTER.”

A second wrote: “don’t cry love. don’t waste your tears over a man. ily,” and a third penned: “3 years forgotten in 3 days… u deserve better.”