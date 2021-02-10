The 20-year-old has over 76.1 million followers on the platform

TikTok star Addison Rae opens up about dealing with stress and anxiety

Addison Rae has opened up about dealing with stress and anxiety.

The 20-year-old was studying broadcast journalism at Louisiana State University when she started blowing up on TikTok in 2019, and is now one of the most followed stars on the app.

The social media star’s rapid rise to fame has come with a lot of perks, but she admitted she still struggles.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Addison: “how are you feeling rn?”

The TikTok star responded candidly: “feeling… weird? anxious? idk.”

The influencer also revealed how she handles stress, explaining: “usually cry, listen to music, or write.”

According to Forbes magazine, Addison earned an estimated $5 million between June 2019 and June 2020, naming her the highest-paid influencer on TikTok.

After she started landing sponsorship deals with the likes of Fashion Nova, Addison left school to move to Los Angeles – where she helped form the Hype House, a collective group of content creators.

Since then, Addison has landed major brand deals with the likes of Reebok, Daniel Wellington, American Eagle, and Spotify, and has also launched her own makeup line, called Item Beauty.