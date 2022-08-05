TikTok star Addison Rae deletes ‘blasphemous’ bikini photo after major backlash

TikTok star Addison Rae has deleted a controversial bikini photo that was branded “blasphemous” by fans.

The 21-year-old faced major backlash after posting a snap of her posing in a ‘Holy Trinity’ bikini set to Instagram.

The bikini had the words ‘Father’ and ‘Son’ printed on the top, and ‘Holy Spirit’ printed on the bottoms.

addison rae for praying by adidas pic.twitter.com/47KL0TUqsQ — Addison Rae Updates (@helIoaddison) August 2, 2022

The swim set was created by the brand Praying in collaboration with Adidas.

Taking to Twitter to react to the photo, one fan wrote: “Not @whoisaddison mocking Christianity. This is so disgusting and disrespectful!!”

Another tweeted: “Addison Rae is so disrespectful towards other religions/beliefs like wtf did she just post lol I’m not even Christian but that’s mad disrespectful,” while a third penned: “This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!”

Addison, who is one of the most followed people on TikTok, has since deleted the post.

@adidas @Catholic You aren't really going sell a Father, Son, Holy Spirit bikini are you? Super disrespectful! Hopefully the @whoisaddison bikini was a joke… not a product line. If it's real you lost a consumer. — Mahonebone (@realMahonebone) August 4, 2022

Addison Rae finally deleted this disrespectful and blasphemous photo after backlash from Christians! 🙌🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/cDtb5sVRu7 — Jae⁷ (@tanniethings) August 3, 2022

wait what is this???????? this is soo disrespectful @whoisaddison @adidas are you guys dense???? TAKE THIS DOWN! pic.twitter.com/MiaDa3JxgF — Naomi (@naomii_okk) August 3, 2022