Tiger King star Joe Exotic predicts he’ll ‘be dead in 2-3 months’ in chilling letter

The Netflix star begged US President Donald Trump to help him

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has predicted that he will be dead in “two to three months “in a chilling letter.

The former zoo operator was sentenced to 22-years in prison last year, after he was convicted of 17 federal charges, including animal abuse and plotting to murder his rival, Carole Baskin.

Joe has also claimed that he has not been receiving medical treatment in prison and he described his conditions as “hell on earth.”

“I’m loosing weight, sores wont heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months, it’s like I have been sent to death row, they stopped all of my medication expect one, this place is hell on earth,” he wrote in the letter, which was obtained by TMZ.

Joe continued to ask his fans not to send photographs of his husband Dillon Passage enjoying his new found fame as he has not received any word from him since he has been imprisoned.

“I don’t even know if I’m married anymore, seems everyone is so busy making money and being famous,” the 57-year-old penned.

“I don’t get even a letter from Dillon, everyone sends pictures of him having fun and all but as a person screaming for help I am asking you to stop,” he added.

The news comes after Carole won control over the Netflix star’s zoo in Oklahoma last week – after a judge ruling.

The 58-year-old’s ongoing feud with Joe was highlighted in the popular docu-series earlier this year.

A judge has ruled that Joe’s transfer of the 16.4-acre G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park to his mother and Jeff Lowe was fraudulent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.