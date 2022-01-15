Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday.

The popular actress and comedian was arrested by police officers in Georgia, after they responded to a 911 call about a “driver asleep at the wheel” at about 2.30am.

After officers located a car that matched the description from the 911 call, they conducted a traffic stop.

Police officials told PEOPLE: “Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence.”

“She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.”

According to TMZ, Tiffany posted a bond of $1,666, and was released from jail around 6.30am.