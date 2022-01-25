Tiffany Haddish addresses her recent DUI arrest

According to TMZ, the actress posted a bond of $1,666, and was released from jail around 6.30am that morning.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 42-year-old briefly spoke about her recent arrest.

She said: “I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform.”

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Tiffany went on to explain that she’s been working through a lot of grief recently, following the death of her grandmother as well as fellow comedian Bob Saget this month.

She said of Bob: “He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing, just be you.’ And that as huge for me.”

“And then my grandma passed away and she saved my life, that’s my heart, she was like my soulmate, so that’s been really hard to process all this grief.”