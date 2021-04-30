Three men charged with attempted murder and robbery in Lady Gaga dognapping case

The singer's dog walker was shot by men who stole her bulldogs back in February

Three men charged with attempted murder and robbery in Lady Gaga dognapping...

Three men have been charged with attempted murder and robbery over the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs.

The singer’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen by men who shot her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in West Hollywood back in February.

Ryan was rushed to hospital with a collapsed lung after the shooting, but has since been released after undergoing surgery.

In a statement, the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said: “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded.”

The men – aged 18, 19 and 27 – have been described as “documented gang members”.

Two days after the dognapping, Gaga’s bulldogs were returned by a woman initially said to be “uninvolved” with the robbery.

However, it was later discovered the woman was allegedly in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects.

The woman and a fifth defendant have since been charged as accessories to the crime.

All five defendants pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon, and were ordered to return to court on May 11.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.