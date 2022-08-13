THIS Taylor Swift project is eligible for Oscar consideration

Taylor Swift’s short film ‘All Too Well’ has been deemed eligible for Oscar consideration.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 15-minute-long film “received an Oscar-qualifying run”, meaning that it might be nominated for the upcoming 2023 Oscars ceremony.

The 32-year-old wrote and directed the film, which stars Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink.

Since ‘All Too Well’ had a qualifying run, it’s reportedly eligible for the Best Live Action Short award.

According to the outlet, Taylor is “working with a top consulting firm to guide its awards campaign.”

The short film screened at the AMC Lincoln Square for one week in November 2021.

This excludes it from being eligible for Best Picture, however it is still eligible for Best Live Action Short – the eligibility window of which runs from October 1, 2021 until September 30, 2022.