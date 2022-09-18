THIS Love Is Blind star secretly got married last month

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten has revealed she secretly got married last month.

The TV personality appeared on season one of the Netflix dating show, where she famously ended her engagement to Mark Cuevas.

After getting engaged last September, Jessica and her beau Benjamin McGrath eloped in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Batten (@jessicabatten_)

Sharing the news via Instagram on Saturday, Jessica wrote: “8.24.22 Mr. & Mrs. ✨”

Ben also wrote on his Instagram Story: “Thank you for all the very nice messages. It’s been a wonderful three weeks. Blooded bliss. Three weeks. Is this. Bliss is this. We’re super excited to share it with everyone finally.”

The couple told Brides magazine that they tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in front of just two other couples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Batten (@jessicabatten_)