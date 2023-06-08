This is why Tom Holland is taking a break from acting

Tom Holland has revealed he is taking a year-long break from acting.

The Spider-Man star has decided to take a hiatus after producing and starring in the Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Crowded Room’ – a role which he said “broke” him.

Speaking to Extra, the English actor admitted: “It was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before.”

“And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

“I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” he explained.

Tom previously revealed filming ‘The Crowded Room’, which is about a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City, lead to his sobriety.

He told Entertainment Weekly last month: “I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing.”

“But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

