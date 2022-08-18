This is why Taylor Swift was rejected from Twilight movie role

Did you know Taylor Swift could’ve been cast in Twilight?

The director of the hit films Chris Weitz has revealed that the singer really wanted a role in the 2009 New Moon movie, but explained why he rejected her request.

During an interview on the podcast The Twilight Effect With Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe, he said: “Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard.'”

According to Chris, the agent noted Taylor’s role could even be “someone at the cafeteria or the diner” because she just wanted to be in the film.

He continued: “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.”

“I kick myself for it, too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.’”

“She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”