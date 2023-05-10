Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

This is why Taylor Swift fans are pre-ordering a mystery book with no title or author

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Taylor Swift fans have been pre-ordering a mystery book with no title or author, due to online speculation it could be her new memoir.

The book, due to be published by Flat Iron on July 9, is known only as 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, and has no author attached to it.

The first clue linking the memoir to Taylor was the fact it’s 544 pages long (5 + 4 + 4 = 13, which is Taylor’s favourite number).

The second was it’s July 9th publication date, thanks to this tweet from Taylor announcing the release date for her upcoming re-recored album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“My version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk),” she wrote.

The clues have encouraged fans to pre-order the mystery book in their droves, topping Barnes and Noble’s pre-order chart.

Despite the impressive theorising, Variety has shut down claims the book is Taylor’s memoir.

The outlet has reported: “Some yet-to-be-revealed celebrity is releasing a book in July that the publisher is promising will be a blockbuster.”

“But Variety can report for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumored, Taylor Swift.”

The title and author of the mystery book will be officially announced on June 13.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us