This is why Sophie Turner turned down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala after-party invite

Sophie Turner has explained why she turned down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala after-party invite.

The actress and her husband Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, attended the star-studded gala in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Sophie said: “[Kendall] was at the Met and I love the Kardashians. I think she’s so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty.”

“She invited me to…this low-key afterparty. And she went, ‘Do you want to come?'”

Sophie said she simply replied: “‘No. No. No, I don’t.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?'” the Game Of Thrones star asked, before sharing what she really got up to after the event.

“I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.'”

Sophie explained that she’s just naturally “really bad around” around other celebrities, adding: “I can’t quite fathom [that] I’m actually invited to these things and I’m not a competition winner, you know?” “Every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid. And recently, it’s been if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I’m like, ‘I don’t want anything to do with you.'” Check out Sophie’s Tonight Show interview below: