This is why Rob Kardashian did NOT attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy on Sunday evening.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends, but one member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was noticeably absent from their special day: Kourtney’s younger brother Rob Kardashian.

A source close to Rob has since told E! News: “Rob didn’t feel comfortable attending Kourtney’s wedding because he doesn’t like a spectacle. It’s just not his thing, and he’s become an extremely private person.”

The insider continued: “Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”

“Rob likes to stay out of the spotlight and keep to himself. He will make appearances at more private low-key events but doesn’t like to be around the cameras and at events like this.” A second source explained that while Rob missed his sister’s star-studded wedding, he “is excited to celebrate with Kourtney and Travis when they return.” They added that Rob “was missed, but there in spirit.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) This isn’t the first family wedding Rob has missed, as he also skipped Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s big day in 2014. The 35-year-old later explained his last-minute decision to pull out of the celebrations, telling People in 2016: “I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable.” “I’m 6-foot-1 and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs. There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures.” “I’m upset I missed my sister’s wedding, but it was a personal decision,” he added.

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who she shares three children with, also skipped her wedding to Travis, as did Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott. However, Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all made it to the stunning Italian ceremony, and they watched on as their mother Kris walked her eldest daughter down the aisle. Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, served as bridesmaids for the occasion while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, was the flower girl and son Reign Disick, 7, was the ring bearer. Travis’ son Landon Barker, 18, and Kourtney’s oldest child Mason Disick, 12, were also on hand to celebrate their parents. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Before travelling to Italy, Kourtney and Travis legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas. The couple exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses. Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.