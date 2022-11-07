This is why Gigi Hadid has QUIT Twitter

Gigi Hadid has announced she’s quitting Twitter, following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

The model, 27, revealed she deactivated her account on Friday amid the mass staff layoffs.

Explaining her decision, the mum-of-one wrote on Instagram: “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

Gigi continued: “Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Alongside her statement, she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh’s tweet about being laid off from Twitter.

Elon Musk fired nearly half of Twitter’s workforce on Friday by sending an email to staff explaining the cuts were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Defending the mass layoff, Elon tweeted: “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m a day.”

“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”

