The DJ has landed himself in hot water

This is why Calvin Harris is being SUED by his neighbour

Calvin Harris is reportedly being sued by his neighbour, who has accused him of leaking “filthy water” out of his mansion in Bel Air.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the neighbour has claimed that Calvin has had water leaking from his home for the past year, and it has caused a “muddy slime” on her driveway.

The claimant slammed the DJ for not fixing the problem, and claimed he’s only attempted to stop the flow with sandbags.

The woman has requested that Calvin fix the issue permanently, and build a new retaining wall.

She is also suing him for mental distress and loss of property value.

The 36-year-old has been living at his $13.8 million mansion in Bel Air since 2018.

