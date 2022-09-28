This is when Megan Markle’s podcast is set to return

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes is set to return on October 4, as the Royal Family’s official mourning period ends.

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II’s death plunged the UK into a national 10-day period of mourning, which concluded at 11.59pm on the day of her state funeral – September 19.

However, the Royal Family observed a further seven days of mourning, to pay their respects to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, which ended on September 26.

Meghan postponed a number of her prior engagements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex postponed her upcoming Variety cover story, cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and postponed the upcoming episodes of her podcast as a mark of respect to her late grandmother-in-law.

The Archetypes podcast, which launched in August, as well as Meghan’s tell-all interview with The Cut are said to be points of contention between the 41-year-old and the Royal Family.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Royal Family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

Spotify has confirmed that the Archetypes podcast will now return “regularly scheduled episodes” on October 4.

The upcoming episode of the show will hear comedian Margaret Cho discuss navigating the entertainment industry as an Asian American.

Other upcoming guests include comedians Robin Thede and Ziwe Fumudoh.

Meghan has previously spoken to tennis ace Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey and actress Mindy Kaling on the podcast.