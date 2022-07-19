This is how Alex Rodriguez REALLY feels about ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly “happy” for his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, after she wed Ben Affleck.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday night, after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada.

A source told Us Weekly: “[Alex] is happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with.”

“He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

They added that the 46-year-old “saw the news” of their marriage, and “went about his business.”

“[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended,” the source continued. “He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

Alex and Jennifer began dating in February 2017, but called things off in April 2021 – two years after he proposed to her.

Bennifer then rekindled just one month later – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.