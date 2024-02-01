This is everything you need to know about the upcoming Grammy Awards

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner!

A host of the industry’s biggest musicians will take their seats at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.

Singer SZA leads the nominations this year, while the academy has already announced some performances from some of the biggest artists around!

Comedian and host Trevor Noah announced his return to host this year’s awards back in December.

This will mark the star’s third year as host of the annual awards ceremony, after taking over the reigns from Alicia Keys who presented the show in 2019 and 2020.

The Academy has announced that viewers will see performances from Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott and Joni Mitchell.

Despite receiving 18 Grammy nominations, winning 9 and securing a lifetime achievement award back in 2002, the 80-year-old will make her Grammy stage debut.

SZA lead the full list of nominees with nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét secured seven nods each.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark also received six nominations each.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical):

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical):

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D-Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin’

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma” – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For

Best New Artist:

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Dance Recording:

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One In a Million”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Rock Album:

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance:

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

Boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance:

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Best R&B Album:

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole – “All My Life”

SZA – “Low”

Best Alternative Jazz Album:

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Country Album:

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ In the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Solo Performance:

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Best Latin Pop Album:

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano):

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best African Music Performance:

Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Tyla – “Water”

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Record of the Year

“Worship”– Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough”– boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Vampire”– Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Album of the Year:

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy & Fred again.. – “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – “Rumble”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance:

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Best Rock Song:

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – “Good Morning”

SZA – “Love Language”

Best R&B Song:

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Halle – “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Snooze”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Best Progressive R&B Album:

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Beat Rap Performance:

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Song:

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Album:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance:

Jon Batiste – “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin – “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – “But Not For Me”

Samara Joy – “Tight”

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs – The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album:

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – “High Note”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best Country Song:

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Best American Roots Performance:

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”

Best Americana Performance:

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”

Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song:

The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – “California Sober”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Best Americana Album:

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album:

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album:

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – “God Is Good”

Erica Campbell – “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Zacardi Cortez – “Lord Do It For Me (Live)”

Melvin Crispell III – “God Is”

Kirk Franklin – “All Things”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Blessing Offor – “Believe”

Cody Carnes – “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”

Lauren Daigle – “Thank God I Do”

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – “Love Me Like I Am”

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Your Power”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – “God Problems”

Best Gospel Album:

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album:

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Musica Urbana Album:

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance:

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy – “Alone”

Davido – “Feel”

Silvana Estrada – “Milagro Y Disastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance In Millets”

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”

Best Global Music Album:

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment

Best Reggae Album:

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album:

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album:

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album:

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner

God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory

Best Music Video:

The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Music Film:

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package:

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21′

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes:

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)

Best Historical Album:

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical):

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album (Classical):

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year (Classical):

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording:

Depeche Mode – “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”

Lane 8 – “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”

Mariah Carey – “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – “Alien Love Call”

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition:

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Motion”

John Williams – “Helena’s Theme”

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – “Amerikkan Skin”

Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear the Music”

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “Cutey And The Dragon”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella:

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – “I Remember Mingus”

Just 6 – “Angels We Have Heard On High”

Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear the Music”

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – “Folsom Prison Blues”

Wednesday Addams – “Paint It Black”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Fenestra”

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – “Com Que Voz (Live)”

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “April in Paris”

säje ft. Jacob Collier – “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”

Samara Joy – “Lush Life”

Best Orchestral Performance:

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy”

Los Angeles Philharmonic – “Adès: Dante”

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – “Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces”

The Philadelphia Orchestra – “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony”

San Francisco Symphony – “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring”

Best Opera Recording:

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Champion”

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – “Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries”

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – “Little: Black Lodge”

Best Choral Performance:

The Clarion Choir – “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”

The Crossing – “Carols After a Plague”

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – “The House Of Belonging”

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna”

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – “Saariaho: Reconnaissance”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – “American Stories”

Catalyst Quartet – “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker”

Roomful Of Teeth – “Rough Magic”

Third Coast Percussion – “Between Breaths”

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

Robert Black – “Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light”

Andy Akiho – “Akiho: Cylinders”

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – “The American Project”

Seth Parker Woods – “Difficult Grace”

Curtis Stewart – “Of Love”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compedium:

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango

Christopher Roundtree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Chick Corea – Sardinia

Andy Akiho – Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – “Adès: Dante”

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – “Akiho: In That Space, At That Time”

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – “Brittelle: Psychedelics”

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright”

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – “Montgomery: Rounds”