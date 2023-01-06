Ad
THIS Hollywood actor reveals he accidentally got a tattoo of Cillian Murphy

Dave Bautista has revealed he accidentally got a tattoo of Cillian Murphy.

The Hollywood actor is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Most recently, the 53-year-old starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Shaw (@jshaw_photography)

Speaking to GQ, Dave revealed he had accidentally gotten a tattoo of Cillian dressed as his Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby.

The 53-year-old said he liked the vibe of an image of Cillian, but the tattoo artist failed to change it enough – so it still resembles the Irish actor.

“I found this really cool picture that I love and I always wanted to do this,” the actor said as he showed off the tattoo on his thigh.

“‘Gentleman Hooligan’. Cause it kind of always felt like who I was.”

“I found this cool picture and it was of Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders, and I asked [his tattoo artist] John to alter it so it didn’t look so much like Cillian Murphy.”

“And I got it and I thought okay that doesn’t look exactly like I have a tattoo of Cillian Murphy on my thigh.”

“The first time I posted it on my social media, all I got was, ‘Oh my God. You’ve got a tattoo of Cillian Murphy,'” Dave revealed. “Well, yeah I guess I do. It is what it is.”

“So, you know, a little embarrassed but not ashamed,’ he said, adding, “So Cillian, there you go. Your face is tattooed on my thigh.'”

