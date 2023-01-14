The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy fuels rumours she’s dating her co-star

Meghann Fahy has fuelled rumours she’s dating her co-star Leo Woodall.

The actress, who played Daphne in season two of The White Lotus, was quizzed about the rumours during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

After a fan asked if there was “any truth” to the speculation, the 32-year-old teased: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

Andy then said a romance between the pair would be “delicious” and insisted everyone “would all love it.”

Meghan replied: “You would? For you, I’ll say sure.”

After the crowd started cheering, the actress added: “I’m just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

The pair first sparked romance rumours in September, after Leo shared a series of photos with Meghan and their White Lotus castmates on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Woodall (@leowoodall)

At the time, Meghan commented under the post, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️,” and Leo replied, “Love you right back ♥.”

Fans have since spotted the co-stars leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, leading fans to believe they’re an item.

Leo, who hails from London, played Jack in season two of The White Lotus.

Prior to his breakout role in The White Lotus, the 26-year-old briefly appeared in Holby City, before starring in the Apple TV+ film Cherry and the Universal series The Vampire Academy.

Meanwhile, Meghann previously starred in daytime soap opera One Life to Live from 2010 to 2012

However, the actress is better known for her role as Sutton Brady in The Bold Type, which ran from 2017 to 2021.