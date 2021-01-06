Gigi Hadid shares sweet snap of her baby girl

Gigi Hadid has shared a sweet snap of her newborn daughter.
The Victoria Secret model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik announced the birth of their first child back in September, but are yet to reveal the name of the baby girl.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 25-year-old posed an adorable photo of her daughter’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.
The doting mother captioned the post: “my girl !”
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented: “Sooooo sweet ♥️♥️♥️”, while influencer Olivia Culpo wrote: “Angel!!!!!!! 😍😍”.
Gigi has shared multiple pictures of the newborn online, however no pictures detail the baby girls name or show her face.
Although the couple have yet to announce their daughters name, fans have been speculating what her name could be.
Gigi’s close friend Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ last month, and fans are convinced the song ‘Dorothea’ is named after Gigi’s baby girl.
Earlier that month, Gigi shared throwback snaps from her pregnancy, alongside the caption: “August, waiting for our girl.”
Fans pointed out that ‘August’ is the eighth track on Taylor’s previous album Folklore, and the eighth track on Evermore is called ‘Dorothea’.
Y'all hear me out. My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. "August" is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning "August, waiting for our girl" and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?🤯 pic.twitter.com/M5TXJjqaGV
— ✨swiftietillmylastbreath✨ (@august__girl) December 10, 2020
If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Taylor has announced the name of a friend’s baby through her music.
Over the summer, the 30-year-old confirmed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds let her reveal the name of their third child with her song ‘Betty’, which appears on her Folklore album.
The names of Blake and Ryan’s older children, James and Inez, also feature on the stunning track.
Speaking on Country Radio, Taylor said: “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it!”