Gigi Hadid shares sweet snap of her baby girl

Gigi Hadid has shared a sweet snap of her newborn daughter.

The Victoria Secret model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik announced the birth of their first child back in September, but are yet to reveal the name of the baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 25-year-old posed an adorable photo of her daughter’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

The doting mother captioned the post: “my girl !”

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented: “Sooooo sweet ♥️♥️♥️”, while influencer Olivia Culpo wrote: “Angel!!!!!!! 😍😍”.

Gigi has shared multiple pictures of the newborn online, however no pictures detail the baby girls name or show her face.

Although the couple have yet to announce their daughters name, fans have been speculating what her name could be.

Gigi’s close friend Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album ‘Evermore’ last month, and fans are convinced the song ‘Dorothea’ is named after Gigi’s baby girl.

Earlier that month, Gigi shared throwback snaps from her pregnancy, alongside the caption: “August, waiting for our girl.”