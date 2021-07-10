The stars of Netflix’s steamy new series are dating in real life

Sex/Life premiered on the streaming service last month

The stars of Netflix’s steamy new series, Sex/Life, are dating off-screen.

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, who play exes Billie and Brad in the show, struck up a romance last year after meeting on set.

The couple regularly share loved-up snaps on social media, which have delighted fans of the new series.

Back in May, Sarah posted a sweet tribute to Adam on his birthday, alongside multiple photos of them together.

She wrote: “Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together.”

“But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him.”

“I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby.”

The Australian actor commented under the post: “My forever and more.. I love you so f***ing much my baby.”

Sex/Life has gained a legion of fans since it premiered on Netflix on June 25.

The show follows a woman who’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present, when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop thinking about returns back into her life.

The cast includes Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.