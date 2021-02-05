The Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

The news was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager

Christopher Plummer has sadly passed away, aged 91.

The legendary actor, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died at his home, with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side.

Christopher’s death was confirmed in a statement shared by his longtime friend and manager, Lou Pitt.

Lou said: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humour and the music of words.”

“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Since the news of his death broke, fans and fellow actors have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

An absolute hero of mine. Christopher Plummer.

Canadian legend of film and theatre. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/qjptxinOVl — 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer… one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

reminder of the warm loveliness that is christopher plummer’s 2011 best supporting actor oscar speech pic.twitter.com/6cS30jTKyr — grace barber-plentie (@gracesimone) February 5, 2021

I just read of the passing of Christopher Plummer at age 91. Keep your Captain von Trapp – for me he was a brilliant Iago opposite James Earl Jones’s “Othello” on Broadway some 40 years ago. Sorry to learn of his final bow. pic.twitter.com/4Xq45kUNiC — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer. A legend. Thank you for “The Insider,” Up,” “The Last Station,” “Knives Out,” your Oscar-winning “Beginners” and just countless more. Sleep well.#RIP pic.twitter.com/fJuS0Z5L9D — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) February 5, 2021

So many memorable Christopher Plummer performances over so many decades. The first that comes to mind for me is his absolutely terrifying, wildly odd & unsettling turn in THE SILENT PARTNER. Every moment he’s on the screen makes me squirm. I couldn’t love it more. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IGMdwyE5Q9 — Tony Tost (@tonytost) February 5, 2021

Goodbye to the Christopher Plummer, with gratitude for everything. pic.twitter.com/rgpo58cjra — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) February 5, 2021