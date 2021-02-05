Home LA Showbiz The Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

The news was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager

Christopher Plummer has sadly passed away, aged 91.

The legendary actor, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, died at his home, with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side.

Christopher’s death was confirmed in a statement shared by his longtime friend and manager, Lou Pitt.

Lou said: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humour and the music of words.”

“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Since the news of his death broke, fans and fellow actors have taken to Twitter to express their condolences.

