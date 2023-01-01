The Pointer Sisters singer Anita Pointer dies aged 74

Anita Pointer has died aged 74.

The singer’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed she had sadly passed away at her LA home on Saturday, December 31.

Anita was best known for performing with The Pointer Sisters, and throughout the years they recorded hit songs such as I’m So Excited and Jump (For My Love).

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has passed at the age of 74. https://t.co/QwP03EaLGA pic.twitter.com/V7VOIFWkgu — The Pointer Sisters (@PointerOfficial) January 1, 2023

Following her death, Anita’s family shared a statement which read: “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.”

Anita’s death comes two years after the death of her sister Bonnie – who co-founded Pointer Sisters.

The pair’s sister June passed away back in 2006.