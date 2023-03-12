The most memorable moments in Oscars history

The 95th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles tonight.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the prestigious awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars, live from the Dolby Theatre.

Ahead of the show, we have rounded up some of the most memorable and viral moments from the Academy Awards over the years.

Take a look:

Jennifer Lawrence falls on the stage

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Lining Playbook.

As she walked up to the stage to accept her award, the 32-year-old tripped and fell up the steps.

As the audience cheered, Jennifer said: “Thank you. You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing but thank you.”

The ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ mishap

In 2017, La La Land was announced as the winner of Best Picture.

Moments after the cast accept the award and celebrated, it was revealed that Moonlight was actually the winner of the category – after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong envelope.

One of La La Land’s producers Jordan Horowitz said: “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke.”

Awkward…

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s incredible A Star Is Born performance

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took to the Oscars stage for an unforgettable performance of ‘Shallow’ from their hit film ‘A Star Is Born’.

In the film, Bradley plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally, played by Gaga.

The actors chemistry was undeniable, as they stunned the audience with an incredible rendition of the movie’s title track.

The star-studded selfie

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres hosted The Oscars in 2014.

During the ceremony, the popular chat show host rounded up some of the biggest celebrities at the event to take a selfie that broke the internet.

The famous snap features Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’O, Peter N’yongO and Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Lawrence falls (again)

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet in a stunning red Dior dress.

For the second year in a row, the actress tumbled and fell, going viral once again before she even stepped foot in the venue.

Leonardo DiCaprio FINALLY wins his Oscar

Leonardo DiCaprio received his first ever Oscar nomination in 1994, but did not win the award.

The actor received numerous more nominations throughout the years – one in 2005, another in 2007, and another in 2014, all without a win.

In 2016, it was finally Leo’s time to shine, when he picked up the Best Actor award for The Revenant.

Will Smith SMACKS Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Last year, Chris Rock was presenting the Best Documentary Oscar when he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, the comedian said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped the comedian in the face and shouted at him.

When he got back to his seat, the actor told a shocked Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and he was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.