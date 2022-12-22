The Kardashians just did something amazing for these mothers and children in need

Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian just did something amazing for some mothers and children in need in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the trio organised a special day for the mothers and children being cared for by Alexandria House, a nonprofit organisation in LA that provides safe, transitional housing for women/children moving on from emergency shelter.

Ahead of Christmas Day, the mothers were treated to makeovers by a glam squad before they had professional portraits taken with their kids.

In photos shared by the organisation, Kim and Khloe were snapped visiting the two shelter homes where the mothers and children stay.

Joined by their daughters North and True, as well as their niece Dream, the sisters posed for photos with the residents – who were also treated to a festive dinner.

To top off their visit, they also gave each family gifts worth over $5,000.

The presents included Google Chrome laptops, Skims, Good American gift cards, Kylie Skin and cosmetics, Beats studio buds, Hasbro toys, Squishmallows, Vans gift cards, shoes from Stuart Weitzman, Lego sets and more.

It’s understood the family also made a six-figure donation to Alexandria House, to help provide more support for women and children in need.