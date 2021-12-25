The Kardashian-Jenner clan share glam snaps from ‘scaled back’ Christmas Eve party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have shared glam snaps from their “scaled back” Christmas Eve celebrations.

After cancelling their annual Christmas Eve party for the second year in a row, the famous family got dolled up for a low-key celebration at Kourtney’s house on December 24.

Khloe posted behind-the-scenes snaps from the occasion on Instagram, and looked stunning in a figure-hugging embellished gown.

The mother-of-one shared an adorable video of her daughter True in a matching silver dress, and a sweet video of the Kardashian-Jenner kids meeting Santa Claus.

Not one to waste an outfit, the 37-year-old also showed off her glitzy dress in a grid post on Instagram.

Khloe captioned the post: “Twas the night before Christmas ✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe’s younger sister Kendall Jenner went all out for the low-key celebrations too.

In photos shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old wowed in a black fishtail gown, as she posed next to Kourtney’s Christmas trees.

She simply captioned the post: “Merry Christmas :).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kris Jenner cancelled their annual Christmas Eve party once again this year due to rising cases of Covid-19 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the 66-year-old would “still get her daughters and grandkids together on Christmas Eve, but that’s it … nothing over the top.”

The Kardashian’s last Christmas Eve bash was hosted at Kourtney’s house in 2019, and was attended by a host of famous faces.