The famous family celebrated in the "wild wild west"

The Kardashian-Jenner clan come together for North West’s 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North celebrated her seventh birthday in style this weekend – with the famous siblings coming together for the bash.

The famous family marked the occasion with horse-riding, boat trips and fireworks as they travelled to the “wild wild west”.

Mother-of-four Kim took to Instagram to post a tribute to her first born, who she describes as the “most stylish creative Gemini performer ever”.

The SKIMS owner also took to her Instagram stories to post photos and videos of a stunning firework display for North’s special day.

North’s beauty-mogul aunt Kylie Jenner posted a photo with daughter Stormi Webster at the ranch in Wyoming the family stayed in for the celebrations.

Momager Kris Jenner also posted on Instagram to wish “Northie” a happy birthday, describing her as a “blessing”.

Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of North posing with her cousin Penelope Disick in tie-dye jumpers.

Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick also attended the birthday bash amid speculation that their 12-year romance is back on.

The 37-year-old shared photos of their youngest son Reign kissing a horse on the ranch to his Instagram story.

Scott split with 21-year-old model Sofia Richie earlier in the year after a 3-year relationship.

It comes just days after Kim and co faced backlash for admitting they all attending Scott Disick’s birthday bash “weeks ago” despite the California coronavirus restrictions at the time.

