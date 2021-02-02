The Hills star Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley announce they are expecting their second child

The Hills star Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley announce they are...

Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The TV personality rose to fame on the hit reality show The Hills, where he famously dated co-star Lauren Conrad.

The 34-year-old married Ashley in 2013, before welcoming their daughter Delilah Ray in 2017.

Sharing their pregnancy news, Jason took to Instagram on Monday to share a loved-up snap with his wife, as they held up photos from their ultrasound.

The actor wrote: “Surprise!! The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021!”

Speaking to E! News, Ashley revealed: “We’re having a boy!”

“I’m feeling great. I’m actually halfway, I’m 20 weeks. Sleep is overrated!” she joked.

