The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter announces the birth of her second child

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter has announced the birth of her second child.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the reality star shared a carousel of snaps of herself, her beau Kristopher Brock and their newborn.

She penned: “… and then there were 5… 🤍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) Kaitlynn has been dating Kristopher since May 2020. The couple welcomed their first child Rowan Carter Brock on September 30, 2021. Kaitlynn was previously married to her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, but the pair split in August 2019. Following her split from Brody, the 32-year-old briefly dated Miley Cyrus, after she parted ways with Liam Hemsworth.