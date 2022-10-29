The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter announces pregnancy

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter has announced she’s expecting her second child.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared a sweet snap of her beau Kristopher Brock taking a photo of her growing baby bump.
She simply wrote: “baby girl 🤍.”
A host of Kaitlynn’s famous friends shared their excitement in the comment section.
Models Katrina Scott and Meri Gulin respectively wrote: “Love you guys!!! 🥰💖🥲💕 Can’t wait to meet her!,” and “Ohh congratulations you guys! ❤️”
Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi also wrote: “Awww congratulations 😍.”
Kaitlynn has been dating Kristopher since May 2020.
The couple welcomed their first child Rowan Carter Brock on September 30, 2021.
Kaitlynn was previously married to her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, but the pair split in August 2019.
Following her split from Brody, the 32-year-old briefly dated Miley Cyrus, after she parted ways with Liam Hemsworth.