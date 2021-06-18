The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter announces pregnancy

The reality star was previously married to Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter has announced she’s expecting her first child with Kristopher Brock.

The 32-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a silhouette photo of her and Kristopher – with her baby bump on display.

The mum-to-be simply captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

A host of Kaitlynn’s famous friends shared their excitement in the comment section.

Her co-star Audrina Patridge commented: “Cutest belly!!!❤️”

Caroline D’Amore also wrote: “Yessssssss!!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can’t wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!”

The reality star has been dating Kristopher since May 2020.

Kaitlynn was previously married to her The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, but the pair split in August 2019.

Following her split from Brody, the 32-year-old briefly dated Miley Cyrus, after she parted ways with Liam Hemsworth.

