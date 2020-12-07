The FULL list of winners from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

The 90 minute special took place on Sunday

The FULL list of winners from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV...

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night.

Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr, Chelsea Handler and Maddie Ziegler were some of the celeb guest presenters, with performances from Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker.

The 90-minute special took place virtually, honouring some of the most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until present day.

Ok @VanessaHudgens looks like a goddess in every single photo so here are as many pics as I can fit in a single tweet 😍 Watch her host the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s1S730qXZn — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 6, 2020

The awards show paid a special tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who won the Greatest Of All Time Award: Hero for the Ages.

Here are all the winners from the night:

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off

Kevin Bacon – Footloose

Congratulations to @kevinbacon on his Dance Your Ass Off award for his iconic moves in ‘Footloose’ 🕺 Keep watching #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time right now on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5UcJBDARN — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Comedy Giant

Kevin Hart

5'4" and now a giant." 👏 Congratulations to @KevinHart4real for accepting the honor of Comedy Giant at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Qu83D3P2ZB — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler – The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿 CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis

😱👑 @jamieleecurtis’ impact on horror movies is undeniable. 👏#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her as the GREATEST Scream Queen 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U0wo3xMqj2 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair – Cruel Intentions

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

Jason Segel and Kristen Bell – Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

🗣 ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ is a CLASSIC🗣 @jasonsegel and @KristenBell accepted the Heartbreaking Break-Up award at #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/iJ1FOpdpFU — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Zero to Hero

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence – Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

Congratulations to @WilliamZabka for kicking butt, taking names, and receiving the honor of Zero to Hero at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 👊🏆 pic.twitter.com/7n1kdIBoKt — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

GOAT: She-Ro

Gal Gadot

"To be part of Wonder Woman's legacy is truly, truly, truly special." – @GalGadot#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her with the first ever She-Ro award ⚡️👑⚔️ @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/lxtSfPtld8 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

GOAT: Hero for the Ages

Chadwick Boseman