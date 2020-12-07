The FULL list of winners from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night.
Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr, Chelsea Handler and Maddie Ziegler were some of the celeb guest presenters, with performances from Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker.
The 90-minute special took place virtually, honouring some of the most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until present day.
Ok @VanessaHudgens looks like a goddess in every single photo so here are as many pics as I can fit in a single tweet 😍
Watch her host the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s1S730qXZn
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 6, 2020
The awards show paid a special tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who won the Greatest Of All Time Award: Hero for the Ages.
Here are all the winners from the night:
GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon – Footloose
Congratulations to @kevinbacon on his Dance Your Ass Off award for his iconic moves in ‘Footloose’ 🕺
Keep watching #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time right now on @MTV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a5UcJBDARN
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart
5'4" and now a giant." 👏
Congratulations to @KevinHart4real for accepting the honor of Comedy Giant at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Qu83D3P2ZB
— MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler – The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended
It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿
CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM
— MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis
😱👑 @jamieleecurtis’ impact on horror movies is undeniable. 👏#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her as the GREATEST Scream Queen 🐐 pic.twitter.com/U0wo3xMqj2
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair – Cruel Intentions
The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell – Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
🗣 ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ is a CLASSIC🗣 @jasonsegel and @KristenBell accepted the Heartbreaking Break-Up award at #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/iJ1FOpdpFU
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence – Karate Kid and Cobra Kai
Congratulations to @WilliamZabka for kicking butt, taking names, and receiving the honor of Zero to Hero at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 👊🏆 pic.twitter.com/7n1kdIBoKt
— MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020
GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot
"To be part of Wonder Woman's legacy is truly, truly, truly special." – @GalGadot#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her with the first ever She-Ro award ⚡️👑⚔️ @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/lxtSfPtld8
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman
.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GOYdiKxHPf
— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020