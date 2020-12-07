Home LA Showbiz The FULL list of winners from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV...

The FULL list of winners from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

The 90 minute special took place on Sunday

Sophie Clarke
Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on Sunday night.

Lily Collins, Robert Downey Jr, Chelsea Handler and Maddie Ziegler were some of the celeb guest presenters, with performances from Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker.

The 90-minute special took place virtually, honouring some of the most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until present day.

The awards show paid a special tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who won the Greatest Of All Time Award: Hero for the Ages.

Here are all the winners from the night:

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon – Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler – The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair – Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell – Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence – Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman

