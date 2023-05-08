Ad
The FULL list of winners at the 2023 MTV TV & Movie Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in California on Sunday night.

The awards show celebrates the best films and TV shows of the year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

  • Best Hero: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Best Docu-Reality SeriesThe Kardashians
  • Breakthrough Performance: Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)
  • Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)

  • Best Comedic Performance: Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)
  • Best Duo: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Best Fight: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface (Scream VI)
  • Most Frightened Performance: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Best Competition SeriesRuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
  • Best Kiss: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks)
  • Best Music DocumentarySelena Gomez: My Mind & Me

  • Best ShowThe Last of Us
  • Best Musical Moment: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”
  • Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Best Villain: Elisabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
  • Best Kick-Ass CastStranger Things
  • Best Song: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Best Host: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)
  • Best MovieScream VI

