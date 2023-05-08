The FULL list of winners at the 2023 MTV TV & Movie Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in California on Sunday night.

The awards show celebrates the best films and TV shows of the year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Hero : Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) Best Performance in a Movie : Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) Best Docu-Reality Series : The Kardashians

: The Kardashians Breakthrough Performance : Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)

: Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)

Best Comedic Performance : Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)

: Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2) Best Duo : Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) Best Fight : Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface (Scream VI)

: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface (Scream VI) Most Frightened Performance : Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) Best Competition Series : RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars Best Kiss : Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks)

: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) Best Music Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Show : The Last of Us

: The Last of Us Best Musical Moment : Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”

: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home” Best Performance in a Show : Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) Best Villain : Elisabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

: Elisabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) Best Kick-Ass Cast : Stranger Things

: Stranger Things Best Song : “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) Best Host : Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)

: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show) Best Movie: Scream VI