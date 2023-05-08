The FULL list of winners at the 2023 MTV TV & Movie Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place in California on Sunday night.
The awards show celebrates the best films and TV shows of the year.
Check out the full list of winners below:
- Best Hero: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Best Docu-Reality Series: The Kardashians
- Breakthrough Performance: Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)
- Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)
- Best Comedic Performance: Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)
- Best Duo: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Best Fight: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface (Scream VI)
- Most Frightened Performance: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- Best Kiss: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks)
- Best Music Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Best Show: The Last of Us
- Best Musical Moment: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”
- Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Best Villain: Elisabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Best Kick-Ass Cast: Stranger Things
- Best Song: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Best Host: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)
- Best Movie: Scream VI
