The FULL list of winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium.
The annual awards show, which was held virtually, recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television.
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown were the big winners on the night, while the late Chadwick Boseman was honoured for his final role before his untimely death.
Take a look at the full list of winners on the night:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- WINNER: The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
- WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night In Miami…
- WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- WINNER: The Mandalorian
- Westworld