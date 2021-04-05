The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown won big on the night

The FULL list of winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night from the Shrine Auditorium.

The annual awards show, which was held virtually, recognises outstanding performances in film and prime time television.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek and The Crown were the big winners on the night, while the late Chadwick Boseman was honoured for his final role before his untimely death.

Take a look at the full list of winners on the night:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami… Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami…

WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Wonder Woman 1984 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

WINNER: The Mandalorian

Westworld