The FULL list of the 2022 Emmy nominations

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday afternoon by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrates the best in television, will be broadcast live on September 12.

The host and venue for this year’s awards show have not yet been announced.

Take a look at the full list of nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

CurbYourEnthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice (US)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

HimeshJPatel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (TheGreat)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

JasonSudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

IssaRae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Check out the full list of nominees on Emmys.com.