The family of Love Is Blind star Deepti slam her ‘loser’ ex-fiancé Shake

The finale of Love Is Blind season two joined Netflix on Friday, and it saw five couples prepare for their big day after meeting in the show’s pods.

Deepti and Shake formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he *repeatedly* admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards Deeps.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the alter in the ultimate girl power moment, as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

Deepti’s brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati have since taken to Instagram to address the comments Shake made about his now ex-fiancée throughout the show.

In a joint post shared on Sunday, they wrote: “Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser. You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

“In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit’, no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunny (@sunnyvmpt) They continued: “Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you! We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman.” “We wish you didn’t pick that [clown emoji] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people. We’re so damn proud to call you our baby sister, and know we’re there for you always.” Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Deepti wrote: “The love and support from my family is unmatched.” The Love Is Blind reunion special will premiere on Friday, March 4.