The Ellen Show producers respond to rumours the show is set to be cancelled

Ellen DeGeneres has been hosting her popular daytime show since 2003

The Ellen Show producers respond to rumours the show is set to...

Producers of The Ellen Show have responded to rumours that the show is being cancelled, following recent backlash against Ellen DeGeneres.

Rumours began circulating following plummeting ratings, after the show’s host was accused of being “mean” and “rude” to colleagues and guests on the show.

However, representatives for Ellen’s production company have told The New York Post that the rumours are “untrue”.

The 62-year-old continued to broadcast her daytime show from the living room of her Californian mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

But sadly the chat show host has faced a drop in viewership over the past few months, following a number of accusations against her for being a “cold” person.

A former employee told The New York Post: “The stories are all true! Is she always nice? No.”

“It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.”

Ellen’s ex-employee spoke out after the star’s former bodyguard Tom Majercak recently branded her “cold” and “demeaning.”

“Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to, and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities, that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he said.

“It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.”

