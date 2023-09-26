The Drew Barrymore Show set to return after pausing over strike backlash

Drew Barrymore’s popular chat show is set to return next month, after it was put on pause as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The actress came under fire when she revealed her plans to go ahead with the show’s return amid the strikes, which have shut down Hollywood for months.

She later had a change of heart, apologising to fans for any “hurt” she caused and pausing the show’s production.

On Monday, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) reached a tentative deal with major studios to end the strikes.

According to PEOPLE, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will now return to TV in October.

This comes just two weeks after Drew posted an apology message on her Instagram, on September 17, saying: “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) announced an official strike on July 13, after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

During the strike, actors were not be permitted to promote past projects through conventions, interviews or panels.

It was understood that those striking were seeking better wages, working conditions, and health and pension benefits, plus safeguarding around the use of artificial intelligence in future productions.

Many shows and movie productions had gone on hold indefinitely until the demands of the protestors were met. Big industry names like Abbott Elementary creator and star Quita Brunson, the cast of Parks and Recreation and Billy Crystal, along with Hollywood actors such as Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell joined the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) bringing the total count to 160,000 by July 14.