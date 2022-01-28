The cast of Scrubs are reuniting – 11 years after the show came to an end

The cast of Scrubs are reuniting, 11 years after the hit sitcom came to an end.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller have been confirmed to take part in a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival.

The festival will take place in June, and the panel will see the cast reminisce about their time on the medical dramedy.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs followed the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart teaching hospital.

The popular sitcom debuted in 2001 on NBC and ran for seven seasons.

The series was then picked up by ABC for an additional two seasons, before it came to an end in 2010.

ATX TV Festival will take place from June 2 – 5, in Austin, Texas.