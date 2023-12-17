Cast of iconic film reunites in support of fellow cast member

The cast of The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants reunited in New York City recently.

Nearly two decades after the film first hit theatres, its stars reunited to support America Ferrera at a SAG-AFTRA-hosted Barbie screening and Q&A in New York City on Friday.

Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively, all stepped out to support their friend.

The cast of ‘THE SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS’ recently reunited 📸 pic.twitter.com/9W6E6yyPBM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 16, 2023

The 2005 film saw the four cast members star as best friends who all share a ‘magical’ pair of jeans that seemingly give them all good luck, throughout their first summer apart.

The actresses all dawned the colour pink in support of Barbie.

Happy, Sad, Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, shared a photo of the stars’ Friday reunion.

He wrote on X: “I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is.”

I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is. Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 16, 2023

He then shared an image of the stars and captioned it: “The SISTERHOOD cannot be stopped.”

Barbie star, America also shared a snap of her fellow cast members on her Instagram account and thanked them for their support.

She said: “💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕

#SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖”

