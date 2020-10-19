The cast of Hocus Pocus dress up in iconic costumes ahead of reunion

27 years on, your favourite witches are back

The cast of Hocus Pocus dress up in iconic costumes ahead of...

The cast of Hocus Pocus have dressed up in their iconic costumes ahead of their reunion.

The hit 1993 film tells the story of three sister witches who return from the dead to terrorise the town of Salem, and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Last month, it was announced that the actresses will reunite for a virtual fundraising event on October 30.

Sharing a sneak-peak at their reunion, Bette took to Instagram on Sunday to post a snap of the stars in their costumes, writing: “Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only.”

The event, entitled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, aims to raise funds for the New York Restoration Project.

According to the event’s website, the fundraiser will be “the most delightful, family-friendly and pandemic-safe Halloween shows of the year” – with the money raised aiding NYRP’s environmental justice work.

Virtual classes from the Sanderson Sisters Charm School as well as limited edition merchandise have also been made available in the lead-up to the event.

The reunion will take place on October 30th, with tickets available HERE.