The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb marries Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb is married!

The Carrie Diaries star and her beau Trevor Paul tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in New York over the weekend.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the first official photo from her wedding day.

She captioned the post: “Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The model also reposted the post to her Instagram Story, writing” “The absolute most wonderful day of my life. THANK YOU TREVOR. Thank you everyone!!! We love you SO MUCH!”

A host of AnnaSophia’s famous friends took the comment section to congratulate the newly weds.

Reese Witherspoon commented: “OH MY STARS!!! So happy for you both 💕” while Queer Eye star Tan France wrote: “HUGE congrats, Anna. So, so happy for you! ❤️”

AnnaSophia, who kept most of her relationship private, announced her engagement to Trevor in September 2021.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I want to be with you everywhere!🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!!!”

“YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch 🎶 , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”