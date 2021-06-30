The Bold Type star shares emotional post ahead of show’s final episode

The last ever episode of the show airs in the US tonight

Katie Stevens has shared an emotional Instagram post ahead of The Bold Type’s final episode – which airs in the US today.

The actress, who plays journalist Jane Sloane in the popular series, shared some behind the scenes photos from the show and pictures with her co-stars.

She wrote: “Well, I woke up with MANY emotions this morning, so this is going to be the first sappy post of many.”

“I can’t believe tonight our very last episode airs. The first slide is from when @theboldtypetv journey began. We were so excited, hopeful, and equally unsure of where this journey would take us.”

“And now here we are, 5 years later, closing this beautiful chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens)

Katie thanked the writers, crew and creators of the show, before going on to thank her co-stars.

She wrote: “To my cast, @meloradhardin @stephenconradmoore @sampage @boosheri @iammattward @adamcapriolo @littlespoonman, Stephanie Costa, and every other beautiful actor who helped shape this show into what it became. Thank you.”

“You’ve all made me a better person, challenged me to be a better actor, and I am endlessly grateful to have you in my life. I love you all so much!”

@aishtray @meghannfahy it’s too long to write here soooo another sappy post will have to be written..”

“And to all the fans. You are the reason this show exists. Thank you for supporting us, welcoming us, loving us, enlightening us, and encouraging us every step of the way. We love you. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! -your Tiny Jane forever 💖”

In another post dedicated to her co-stars Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy, Katie wrote: “My sisters. My girls. My bbs. I’m just gonna post what I texted you this morning cause otherwise, i’ll never stop crying.”

“Well, I’m a mess. Of course I’m already crying. Do you even have to ask? It’s hard for me to think that the next time I step on a set, it won’t be ours. I have to pinch myself, because these last 5 years with you were truly a dream. You’ve changed my life.”

“I don’t know how I got so lucky. You’ve loved me with unwavering force, through my best and most certainly my worst. You’ve taught me that friendship can endure anything as long as there’s love, effort, communication, understanding, and safety to be your authentic self.”)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens)

“People ask us in interviews if there’s anything special that we’ve taken from set. My answer is: you. You two are undoubtedly the most special gift that I am taking with me.”

“This is just the beginning for us. I love you so much. 💖,” she concluded the post.

Set in New York City, the US series follows Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – three millennials who work for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The first four seasons are available in Ireland on Netflix but there is no date for when the final season will arrive on the site.