The BEST reactions to the Bennifer reunion

Rumours are rife Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance

Kendra Becker | Editor
17 years after they called off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following Jennifer’s recent split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s split from Ana de Armas earlier this year, the pair jetted to Montana on May 2 for a week away together.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Hollywood stars were spotted arriving back to LA after their trip.

A source has since told PEOPLE magazine: “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Naturally, their reunion has sent fans into a frenzy, and some of the reactions on Twitter are priceless.

Check out some of our favourite reactions below:

