Rumours are rife Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance

The BEST reactions to the Bennifer reunion

17 years after they called off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following Jennifer’s recent split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s split from Ana de Armas earlier this year, the pair jetted to Montana on May 2 for a week away together.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Hollywood stars were spotted arriving back to LA after their trip.

A source has since told PEOPLE magazine: “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Naturally, their reunion has sent fans into a frenzy, and some of the reactions on Twitter are priceless.

Check out some of our favourite reactions below:

Me teaching all the younglings about the original Bennifer pic.twitter.com/YG14zVC2pD — We Bought A Zuul (@CrypticPinecone) May 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? I don’t care if it’s PR, IT’S CALLED NOSTALGIA AND IM HERE FOR IT. pic.twitter.com/B0GO511x4C — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) May 10, 2021

i don’t know who needs to hear this, but ben affleck and jennifer lopez hanging out together, is not an excuse to text your ex — [email protected] (@bb_apes) May 10, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together is the best thing thats ever happened to me — 𝔄𝔩𝔞𝔫𝔞 ℌ𝔬𝔭𝔢 𝔏𝔢𝔳𝔦𝔫𝔰𝔬𝔫 (@alanalevinson) May 10, 2021

Gen Z TikTokers said early 2000s nostalgia was back and Ben Affleck and JLo took that personally. https://t.co/NbZhBRVuwe — Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 10, 2021

this is in no way an endorsement and I will not be taking questions at this time but I am watching old JLo & Ben videos *for research* and if there’s one thing they had it was CHEMISTRY. the looks! pic.twitter.com/Y6jeSb069T — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) May 10, 2021

If JLo and Ben can get back together after 17 years, you can make it through this Monday https://t.co/VrRHeB6xAN — JavaSok (@javasok) May 10, 2021

I involuntarily go full Elizabeth James every time I see an update about JLo and Ben Affleck hanging out. pic.twitter.com/EbCL2XokLf — Dr. Samantha Montano (@SamLMontano) May 10, 2021

Just remember, Ben Affleck had to go through days like this to find his way back to JLo. pic.twitter.com/FwvgvO45oH — Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) May 10, 2021

I think the return of Bennifer legally means we all get to go back approx twenty years and try to do better this time — Jane 🍳🧺🦵 (@looks_last) May 10, 2021

if bennifer is back can we call them jenjamin this time — princess dr. girlfriend (@urchaoticgf) May 10, 2021

I reject the return of low-rise jeans, but welcome the return of Bennifer discourse — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) May 10, 2021