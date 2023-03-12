Ad
The 95th Academy Awards: The star-studded list of presenters

A host of famous faces will present awards at tonight’s 2023 Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with host Jimmy Kimmel at the helm.

Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta are just some of the celebs will present awards to the winners.

Other presenters include Riz Ahmed, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault and Samuel L. Jackson,

Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen complete the star-studded presenting line-up.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

