The 95th Academy Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 95th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Popular chat show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2023 Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best actor in a supporting role
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” 😭
Key Huy Quan after winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/MIFJiWOtk3
— Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 13, 2023
Best actress in a supporting role
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best documentary feature
- Navalny (winner)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
- An Irish Goodbye (winner)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
An unexpected moment of wholesomeness at the #Oscars: The entire audience singing 'Happy Birthday' to James Martin from 'An Irish Goodbye' moments after the film won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film pic.twitter.com/m3gKt7XStS
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best makeup and hairstyling
- The Whale (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Best costume design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best international feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best documentary short
- The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best Production Design Oscar 🤝 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Congratulations to the talented production design team behind @allquietmovie! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/q6bym2jXE0
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best visual effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best original screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tar
Best adapted screenplay
- Women Talking (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Congratulations to @RealSarahPolley on winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for her work on #WomenTalking 💫 #Oscars #Oscars95 #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/L71qYw0Jaj
— Women Talking (@Women_Talking) March 13, 2023
Best sound
- Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Best original song
- Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
- Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best film editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best director
- Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Cate Blanchett, Tar